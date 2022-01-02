Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $216.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.45.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,530,086. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

