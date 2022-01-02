Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $47.98 Million Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $47,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

ARGO opened at $58.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.92. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

