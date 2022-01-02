Pzena Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,824,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,457 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,742,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $56,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $127,227.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,208 shares of company stock worth $1,034,932 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $101.20 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.39.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

