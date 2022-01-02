Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 242,130 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,130 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.01% of TriMas worth $55,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 31.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriMas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $37.00 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.