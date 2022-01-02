Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 861 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $63.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.