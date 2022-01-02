Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 57.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00008093 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00063798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.72 or 0.08044180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00076314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,990.89 or 1.00034709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007464 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

