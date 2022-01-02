QASH (QASH) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and $116,413.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005298 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

