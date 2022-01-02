QP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 302 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 1.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,587,000 after acquiring an additional 112,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after acquiring an additional 423,501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,869,000 after acquiring an additional 79,988 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 898,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70,211 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $57.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

