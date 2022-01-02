QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $80.90 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53.

