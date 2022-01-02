QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.03 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.