Quiztok (QTCON) Achieves Market Cap of $38.96 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $38.96 million and approximately $403,876.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,128,402,898 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars.

