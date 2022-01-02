Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Get Rambus alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.99. Rambus has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 72,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.