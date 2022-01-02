Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Position Lessened by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Raven Industries worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 5,704.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter worth $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 44.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 14.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 509.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $58.08 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

