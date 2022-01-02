Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ameren were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ameren by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Ameren by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ameren by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $89.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

