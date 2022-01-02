Raymond James Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $102.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.52.

Shares of XPO opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.29. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 35.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 25.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 39.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

