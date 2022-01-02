Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

