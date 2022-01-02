Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $471.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.35. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

