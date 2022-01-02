Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.59 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $94.12 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day moving average is $117.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.