Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2623 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.
Repsol stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. Repsol has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
About Repsol
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
