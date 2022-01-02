Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2623 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Repsol stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. Repsol has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

