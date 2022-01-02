Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 154 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

BLK stock opened at $915.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $927.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $901.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.