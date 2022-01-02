Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

IJK stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.48 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

