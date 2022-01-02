Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 721 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,413,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 88,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

JNJ stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.93. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

