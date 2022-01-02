Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $567.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $633.56 and a 200 day moving average of $622.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

