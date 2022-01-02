REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.20. REV Group reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REVG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,174,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,638,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. 253,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,109. The company has a market cap of $920.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. REV Group has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

