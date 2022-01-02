Reviewing SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $431.78 million 11.61 -$312.32 million $1.72 37.71 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SeaWorld Entertainment and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 7 0 2.78 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $71.11, indicating a potential upside of 9.64%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Profitability

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment 10.84% -284.45% 6.99% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

