Revolution Populi (RVP) Reaches One Day Volume of $99,015.00

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $38.18 million and $99,015.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

