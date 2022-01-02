Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0112 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $20,588.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00128104 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001064 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

