Riverview Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend by 135.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $170.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

