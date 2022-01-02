Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys 15,133 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 158,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 143,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 113,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,214,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $224,550,000 after acquiring an additional 150,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 463,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

