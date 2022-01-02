Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin accounts for 2.1% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth $79,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $25.09 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

