Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases 590 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. SAP comprises 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.65 and its 200-day moving average is $142.26. The firm has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

