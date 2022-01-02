Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,250 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 334,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

SBI stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.