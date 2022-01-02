Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.84

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 406967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Rocket Companies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in Rocket Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

