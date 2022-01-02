ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Down 10.3% This Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.72 or 0.00369822 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 104.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.