Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $25.14 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Celanese makes up 1.6% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $25,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Celanese by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 1,472.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after buying an additional 162,974 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.87.

NYSE CE opened at $168.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.75. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

