Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,651,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $411.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.29. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.50 and a 52 week high of $589.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 0.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.33.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

