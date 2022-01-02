Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.96 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $218.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

