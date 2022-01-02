Router Protocol Trading Down 8.9% This Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00006491 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $22.89 million and $340,394.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

