RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $46,913.37 or 0.99686451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $118.31 million and approximately $222,660.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002413 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,522 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

