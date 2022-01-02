Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 370,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.91. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,690,000 after buying an additional 303,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ryder System by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,217,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ryder System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,155,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.