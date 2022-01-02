Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $309.31.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of Saia stock opened at $337.03 on Thursday. Saia has a 52-week low of $171.16 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.15 and a 200 day moving average of $266.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Saia by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth about $2,069,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Saia by 77.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Saia by 18.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.