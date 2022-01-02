Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $309.31.
Shares of Saia stock opened at $337.03 on Thursday. Saia has a 52-week low of $171.16 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.15 and a 200 day moving average of $266.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Saia by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth about $2,069,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Saia by 77.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Saia by 18.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period.
About Saia
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
