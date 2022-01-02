Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT opened at $292.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.56 and its 200-day moving average is $278.29. The stock has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

