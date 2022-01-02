Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

COF opened at $145.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $96.98 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

