Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,792 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.