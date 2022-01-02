Sandy Spring Bank Sells 418 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

