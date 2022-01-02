Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in RealReal in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $27,316.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $39,230.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

REAL opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

