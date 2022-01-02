Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,733,000 after buying an additional 2,979,555 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,662 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,935 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,534,000 after purchasing an additional 943,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,663,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $56.33.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

