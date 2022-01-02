Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1,893.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

