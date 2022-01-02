Savix Price Tops $3.32 on Top Exchanges (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Savix coin can now be bought for $3.32 or 0.00006998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $197,584.36 and $5,249.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Savix has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 133,284 coins and its circulating supply is 59,577 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

