Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Position Increased by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 8.7% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,997,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,610,000 after buying an additional 4,699,231 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after purchasing an additional 738,520 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,544,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,097,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,029,000 after purchasing an additional 72,519 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.51 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14.

